'Singing Ain't Enough' documents life of Richmond gospel music icon

Maggie Ingram's music touched people not only in our area, but also around the world.More >>
Maggie Ingram's music touched people not only in our area, but also around the world.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Police were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday to The Lofts at Commerce at 700 Stockton St. for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Jaquan A. Harris lying unresponsive in the fourth-floor hallway.More >>
Police were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday to The Lofts at Commerce at 700 Stockton St. for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Jaquan A. Harris lying unresponsive in the fourth-floor hallway.More >>
Police say the man who died after an officer-involved shooting on Monday evening was 29-year-old Jaison Fitzgerald of Richmond.More >>
Police say the man who died after an officer-involved shooting on Monday evening was 29-year-old Jaison Fitzgerald of Richmond.More >>
Richmond police will honor and remember their brothers and sisters who were killed in the line of duty.More >>
Richmond police will honor and remember their brothers and sisters who were killed in the line of duty.More >>