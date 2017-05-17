'Singing Ain't Enough' documents life of Richmond gospel music icon

She was known as the gospel queen of Richmond. However, Maggie Ingram's music touched people not only in our area, but also around the world.

She passed away in 2015.

Now, her life is the subject of a new book, written by her granddaughter, and it reveals that for Ms. Maggie, singing just wasn't enough.

Joy Harris’s dream has finally come true. Her book, "Singing Ain’t Enough," is now on sale, 10 years after she started her quest of finding out more about her famous grandmother, gospel music icon Maggie Ingram.

"It started off as really my curiosity as a granddaughter trying to figure out 'OK, who are you?'" said Harris.

She found out Ingram wasn’t just a powerful singer who could tell amazing stories.

"She really could narrate a story from beginning to end and you laughed, and sometimes you laughed until you cried," said Harris.

She was also a tough entrepreneur. For instance, "At the time, all the musicians had these big tour buses, and obviously she didn't have a tour bus at the time, and it's a situation that happens in the book where she is kind of promised the opportunity to have one, but it falls through due to other people.

So, she takes her own money, which is like thousands of dollars, like over $50,000 at the time and goes off and buys her own bus,” said Harris.



And the story doesn’t end there.

Ingram was a philanthropist as well, using her money, along with that bus she bought, to help people throughout the community.

"Being able to kind of capture her as a business woman, an entrepreneur, being able to capture her as a mother going through struggles that all mothers go through, as a woman who dealt with life and heartbreak the same as everyone else, and to still see her be intact and pull herself together and be able to pour so much out to other people to me was quite amazing," said Harris.

It's a story Harris hopes will inspire readers to do the same.

"I think she’d be proud to see people being touched by her life," said Harris. "If she could do and overcome some of the things that she went through, everyone can."

Harris will be signing copies of her book on Saturday, May 27 at the Victorious Living Christian Center on Nine Mile Road from noon to 2 p.m.

The book is available for purchase at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, as well as Amazon.

