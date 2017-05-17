Man arrested in James City after woman found dead in kitchen

The James City County Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a possible homicide on Wednesday.

Police say they went to a home in the 1800 block of Ferrell Drive in the Brookside Haven subdivision around 10 a.m. for a welfare check of a woman who did not show up for work.

Officers arrived to find the door locked, but entered through a rear door. They then found a 64-year-old woman, who has not been identified, dead in the kitchen.

A male associated with the victim was located at the Happy Shopper store on Pocahontas Trail and taken into custody without incident.

As a precaution, James River Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the woman died. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12