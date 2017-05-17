Domino's to offer 250 jobs at 13 stores

Domino's is looking to hire 250 delivery drivers and assistant managers at 13 stores in the Richmond area.

Delivery drivers can earn about $10 to $13 an hour, in addition to tips and per mile reimbursement.

Assistant managers can earn about $13 to $15 an hour.

Here is the list of stores:

11442 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen

70 S. Airport Drive in Highland Springs

2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell

2057 Wal-Mart Way in Midlothian

2130 E. Washington St. in Petersburg

3440 Anderson Highway in Powhatan

3906 Hull St. in Richmond

1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond

10614 Patterson Ave. in Richmond

8703 W. Broad St. in Richmond

111 N. Belvidere in Richmond

5526 Lakeside Ave. in Richmond

4223 Beulah Road in Richmond

“We are very excited to offer additional jobs throughout Richmond and its surrounding areas,” said Eric Osterheldt, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Virginia. “The growth of the communities that the stores are in and success of Domino’s allows us to build on our business so we can continue to do what we do best – make great pizzas and deliver them with exceptional service.”

“Domino’s is a great place to work,” said Osterheldt. “Our company provides a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking to grow with the company or need a part-time job, Domino’s is the place to be.”

Those who are interested in applying for a job can click here.

