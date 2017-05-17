Sketches released after human remains found in Henrico in April

Skeletal remains were found in an abandoned field on the Republic Services property on April 7, according to Henrico police, and now facial reconstruction sketches have been released.

A Republic Services employee found the skeletal remains. "The scene was processed with the assistance of the medical examiner’s office. Nearly, all the skeletal remains were recovered," police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says the remains are of a white man between 45 and 67 years old at the time of death, and about 5-feet-2-inches tall to 5-feet-7-inches tall.

"These facial reconstruction sketches were completed to assist in the identification of the decedent," police said.

Republic Services is located at 2490 Charles City Road.

Anyone with any information regarding the person's identity is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

