Police respond to report of shot fired at Chesterfield home

Chesterfield police responded to a report that a home was shot at late Tuesday night.

This happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Round Hill Court, not far from Hull Street Road.

There is no word if the home was targeted or random.

Officers say no one was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

