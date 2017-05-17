Woman dies in King and Queen County crash

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in King and Queen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu was heading south on Route 633 when the driver crossed the center line and hit a 2005 Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 49-year-old Tina D. Braxton, of King and Queen County, died at the scene. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2005 Honda was not injured in the crash. He was also wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Two boys were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

