Vehicle crashes, lands in creek in Henrico, near Hanover line

By Megan Woo, Digital
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A vehicle has crashed and landed in a creek in Henrico, near the Hanover County line.

This happened along Creighton Road, near the ramp to Interstate 295.

There are no reports of injuries, but drivers should expect delays.

Police were already clearing the scene when our crew arrived.

