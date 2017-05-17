RPD to remember brothers, sisters killed in the line of duty

Richmond police will honor and remember their brothers and sisters who were killed in the line of duty. It's all part of National Police Week.

All surviving family members will be given a blue boutonniere.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the training facility, located at 1202 W. Graham Rd.

Mayor Stoney is also expected to address the crowd.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held Wednesday night at Byrd Park.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12