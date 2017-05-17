Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield back open after serious crash

Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield is back open after a serious crash overnight involving two cars.

Virginia State Police and Chesterfield police blocked off part of the southbound lanes after a car rear-ended a pickup truck. The crash caused the pickup to go over a guard rail and nearly into the trees.

No one was seriously hurt, but it took police some time to clean up the accident.

There is no word yet if police will file any charges.

