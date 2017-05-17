Man shot, killed in Richmond apartment building; death investigation underway

Richmond police are in the middle of a death investigation after officers found a man shot to death and lying in a hallway on the fourth floor of an apartment building.

Police were called around 11:02 p.m. Tuesday to The Lofts at Commerce, located at 700 Stockton Street, for the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive in the fourth-floor hallway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police and detectives are on the scene investigating, conducting interviews, and gathering evidence.

Anyone with any information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

