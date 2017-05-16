Chesterfield parents concerned about overcrowded elementary school

Some changes are on the way for students at Watkins Elementary in Chesterfield. The school held a meeting Tuesday night to answer questions and explain what families can expect next school year.

Watkins will add on some mega trailers - or mobile learning centers, as it's called. These are much bigger than a one-classroom trailer. In fact, they can house up to eight classrooms in a single mobile learning center.

Chesterfield Superintendent Dr. James Lane explained at the meeting what's on the way and what options parents have.

The bottom line here is that this is one of the most populated elementary schools in the district, and it's growing. This year, it's about 150 students over capacity. Next year, it will be about 230 over.

Parents have options, if they want to send their kids elsewhere, but Chesterfield Schools want to reassure parents that this mobile learning center will be safe for your kids.

"The first week of school next year, we'll have our security team out here running through drills, making sure that everything's in place here. There are also questions about which students will be in which learning centers. We'll put the older students outside, because they're a little more reliable and used to the campus and used to the rules and the protocols," Tim Bullis, with CCPS, told NBC12.

If parents want to look at other options, you can apply for a transfer waiver to attend another school that isn't overcrowded, but you don't have much time. That application is due by the end of the month, and keep in mind, you'll have to provide your own transportation.

Moving forward, the district says the opening of Old Hundred Elementary in 2019 will help ease overcrowding at Watkins. Redistricting may be an option as well.

