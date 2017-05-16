Once homeless vet honored for giving back to people in need of food and shelter

Military veteran and grandmother Rhonda Sneed knows what it’s like to be homeless. Now she spends four or five days a week preparing and delivering meals and water throughout metro Richmond.More >>
Cynthia says mobility instructor Becky Keller helped her become comfortable walking around town without a guide, going to stores, crossing intersections, riding the bus and train.More >>
Civic engagement and community service are a big focus of a nearly two-decade-old urban ministry in the heart of downtown Richmond.More >>
Lois has been a nurse all her life, working in different positions in several hospitals. This active 89-year-old still drives all over town comforting the sick and shut-in.More >>
Beth, a breast cancer survivor, quit her job to attend to her daughter’s healthcare needs. They remain passionate about helping others, donating toys, movies and gifts to hospitalized children.More >>
Long-time Special Education teacher Kristina Adams is commended for going above and beyond for every one of her students and for keeping up with them after they graduate.More >>
While most of us are asleep, it’s very likely Dorothy Whipple is awake, in the kitchen and baking some scrumptious dessert to give away.More >>
Having a personalized hospital gown in their favorite color, with their favor activity, animals or characters can help make kids feel less like patients and more like children.More >>
Michelle Latney lives with her 73-year-old mother. Ever since her father passed away, Michelle says her next door neighbor and his son have stepped up to help her family.More >>
Rahoma Sims says her class doesn't have the basic audio equipment to put on a production, so a local stranger stopped by with a surprise.More >>
