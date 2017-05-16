Once homeless vet honored for giving back to people in need of food and shelter

Military veteran and grandmother Rhonda Sneed knows what it’s like to be homeless. After her release from the Air Force, where she served four years, Rhonda was unable to get an apartment and lived in a homeless shelter.

Now the retired Postal Service worker devotes her life to serving the homeless. She spends four or five days a week preparing and delivering meals and water throughout metro Richmond. She also distributes blankets, sleeping bags, tents, propane stoves and heaters.

Often donors contribute items, sometimes Rhonda uses her own funds to purchase what’s needed. Hundreds of generous volunteers support the ministry Rhonda created: "Because We Care, RVA Blessing Warriors."

A friend calls Rhonda the most selfless, loving, compassionate and energetic woman she’s ever met. Cassandra Evans nominated her friend for our Acts Of Kindness recognition. On a rainy afternoon, we surprised Rhonda with a $300 token of appreciation!

