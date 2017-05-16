Richmond Social Services compensates couple after abruptly removing foster child

Harold and Denise Charity have received compensation from Richmond Social Services. Payment arrived one day after our story aired.More >>
Have you picked up your phone while you’re driving?More >>
For Weldon Bradshaw, the fight started in 2009 -- he was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a liver disease. The coach and teacher at the Collegiate School continued to push through even as his health started to decline.More >>
Driving the speed limit isn't just lawful. It could save you money.More >>
NBC12 spoke to a lawyer about what rights tenants have after a slew of complaints following our investigation into problems at the Henry Clay Apartments on Randolph Street in Ashland.More >>
