Woman accused in 3-month-old's death in Chesterfield was watching 16 children

The mystery surrounding the death of a 3-month-old baby is being unraveled through evidence presented in court.

On Tuesday, Carrie Persichini sat in front of a judge as prosecutors presented evidence against her. She’s charged in the death of baby Peter Hitt, who never woke up from his nap while in her care.

During the hearing, the judge heard from Persichini herself in a video filmed by a detective on the scene within the moments after the ambulance left.

She is heard telling detectives she put baby Peter down in a pack and play, next to his twin sister, Ava. She said she placed a rolled up blanket between them.

That was around 12:15 p.m. that fateful day in August 2016. An hour later, she went in to give Ava a bottle, discovering Peter unresponsive. She later told detectives she would go in the room every 15 to 20 minutes to check on the twins, but initially said it was an hour.

He was on his stomach with a fleece blanket partially covering his face, and was cold to the touch. Persichini said she was shaking so bad she struggled to dial 911, finally getting a dispatcher who walked her through CPR.

Evidence presented also stated Persichini’s nephew died of crib death at 7 months old.

At the time of Peter’s death, she was watching 16 kids, ranging from 3 months to 12 years old, all without the proper license to operate a day care in her home.

Even with a license, the maximum number of children you can watch is 12.

But Persichini denies the number of children affected her ability to watch Peter, reportedly telling a detective after the baby’s death that "when it’s our time, it’s our time."

Throughout the hearing, Persichini was visibly upset, crying and clinging onto tissues.

Peter’s parents were also in the courthouse, forming a unit as they joined hands heading into the courtroom.

The next time they will all appear in the same room again will be back in court in July.

