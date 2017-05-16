Petersburg lays off 24 employees, plans to outsource departments

About 24 Petersburg city employees got word that they will no longer have jobs.

This is a result of the city’s decision to outsource certain departments. The Robert Bobb turnaround group, hired by Petersburg to get control of its finances, pitched outsourcing key departments within the city - payroll, facilities management, even finding a company to take over billing and collections for utilities.

Here is a copy of the letter sent to the employees from the Department of Human Resources:

