Chesterfield mother says employer scolded her for breastfeeding

A Chesterfield woman, who is a first-time mom, said her former employer wasn’t supportive of her breastfeeding her new baby at work.

Missy Vera worked at the Talbot’s women’s clothing store located at the Stony Point Fashion Park for 11 years and two months. She says she had a pleasant experience until her last few months of working there.

"They were a great company, I grew with them," Vera said. "Our clientele is what most sales associates fall in love with. They are very loyal people."

Vera had to say "see you later" to her clients last spring after going on maternity leave. She gave birth to her first child, Antonio, in June of 2016.

"Such a blessing," Vera said.

But three months later, like all working mothers, it was time to get back to work.

"I’m a nursing mom so I let them know even before I came back to work that I would be nursing and I needed to have breaks to nurse my son," Vera said.

Vera says, Talbots was supportive and complied.

But that September, things proved to be more hectic than anticipated.

"I couldn't leave the store because we were down staffed," Vera said.

Vera said she knew going back to work that they would be down several sales assistants and an assistant manager. She said she was making it work, but it made her pumping breaks more difficult.

"I took about three to four [breaks] each day, they were about 15 to 20 minutes, but in that time I would be interrupted," Vera said. "I would have to disconnect all the gadgets, go out to the floor and answer questions for clients and employees."

Vera says she'd complain to her district manager, but nothing would be done, so after a customer recommendation, on the two days she worked nights, Vera decided to do something different.

"During the day I would pump and at night, and I only worked two nights a week, my husband would bring my child and I would nurse him and he would take him home," Vera said.

At first, Vera nursed him in an office in the stock room but then decided it was too cramped and uncomfortable. She started nursing her baby in a dressing room. Vera said she never hid that she was nursing her son and that her assistant manager and sales associates were aware.

This new schedule seemed to be working better for Vera until she received an angry phone call from her district manager.

"The next thing I know he's calling me and writing me up," Vera said.

The written warning said:

Missy is receiving a final written warning as a result of several instances in which she demonstrated poor judgement in store. During an in store premiere event for our customers, Missy and her husband entered a fitting room together in order for her to breastfeed her child. This occurred while customers were in the store and during normal hours of operation. While speaking to Missy regarding the incident, Missy acknowledged to the DM she had also taken her baby to the backroom/office of the store in order to breast feed him. By doing this she placed the child in an environment only for Talbots associates due to providing safety for the general public.

Vera also says she was scolded for leaving one person on the floor while nursing her baby.

"My argument is regardless if I were expressing milk or nursing, one person would be on the floor," Vera said.

In response to the store’s allegations against Vera, she said, she only used the office in the stock room twice and never placed her son in danger. Vera said, her son isn’t mobile and was in her arms being breastfed the entire time.

She also pointed out that should the stockroom not be suitable for the general public, why should employees be allowed back there if it’s dangerous. In regards to using the fitting rooms, Vera said she only used them during her evening shifts and whether she was breastfeeding or pumping, she would have to leave the store and her associates by themselves.

A spokesperson for Talbots said:

Ms. Vera was a valued Talbots employee and it always troubles us when we hear that a former employee was disappointed in some fashion during her employment with us. As a women’s retailer, Talbots is keenly aware of the issues and challenges that women face in the workplace and we strive to help our employees balance the significant challenges that working mothers often face. Talbots is committed to meeting the needs of our employees, and providing a work environment that is supportive and respectful to both our customers and our associates.

Vera eventually resigned.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12