Woman who survived I-95 shooting speaks out

Two people were killed in a shooting on I-95 on Sunday, May 14. (Source: NBC12)

A woman who was in the car early Sunday when two people were killed in a shooting is speaking out about what happened earlier in the night.

Tanna Gardner, who had just graduated from Virginia Union University, and Sharayne Holland, a mother of two young children, were killed.

Holland's fiancee, Devonte Taylor was shot and is fighting for his life.

Kamille Gray, one of four other passengers in the car, says Gardner is her best friend and still can't believe what happened.

She says the incident started in the parking lot across from the Main Street train station after the group of friends left a club nearby. Gray says two women tried to run over one of the guys in the group, then picked a fight with them.

She says the group got away and Gardner was the first person who noticed a newer model, white four-door sedan following them.

Around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, shots rang out on I-95 near the I-64 interchange.

They believe those women are connected to the driver of the white vehicle that followed the group onto I-95.

"You just hear the gunshots and we all put our head down and she (Gardner) said, 'I'm hit!' and that was the last thing she said," said Gray. "That was the last thing my best friend said. She said it so calm. I thought she was going to be OK."

Virginia State Police investigators say this group was targeted.

The passengers also tell NBC12 that multiple people saw the fight in this parking lot and they are pleading with people to turn information over to police. Gray says they are now offering a $5,000 reward for anybody with information that leads to an arrest.

If you know anything, call Virginia State Police at 553-3445 or #77 on your phone.

