Heartwarming homecoming for Baudinet Quintuplets

A group of quintuplets made their debut in Richmond on Tuesday.

Ava, Clara, Camille, Luke and Isabelle Baudinet were born this past December in Arizona. Dad Michael is an associated at McGuireWoods, which welcomed the bundle of babies back to Virginia.

"It feels like we are running Grand Central Station now," said Baudinet.

Mom Margaret had several miscarriages, so when the couple learned she was pregnant, they moved to Phoenix to be closer to a doctor who specialized in multiple births.

Initially, the Baudinet's thought they were having four babies.

"They told us no there's actually five in there," said Baudinet. "At that point, I was already too shocked, so I thought ‘what's one more?’"

The fivesome was born Dec. 4. Now Michael and Margaret, who both work full time, are adjusting to life back home. Margaret says her management skills have come in handy with two nannies and ten volunteers who rotate during the week.

"It's pretty much like a small business. I create a calendar every week, I make a plan for every 30-minute interval of who is taking care of the babies," said Margaret.

Baudinet says she even has all five babies on the same routines.

"They eat every four hours. They eat the same formula. They nap on the same schedule," she said.

The couple initially was worried about being able to tell the babies apart, but they say the babies already have their own personalities. Luke is the only boy.

"He's by far the biggest, so he knows he needs to protect himself," Baudinet said.

As for telling the girls apart, the Baudinet's have a system for that too.

"Millie has the largest cheeks, so we know Millie by her cheeks. Isabelle has a birth mark on her head. So we know that. Ava is the little one. We call her peanut. She's the smallest. Clara has a longer face," said Baudinet.

The Baudinet's say the past six months have shown them the kindness of others who helped care for the babies, and there is happiness even in the chaos of quints.

"When Michael comes home at night and Luke smiles a big smile. Clara vomits on me, but then feels a lot better. We find the joy in the small things. That's what we've taken away from this. We're so grateful for what we have," said Baudinet.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12