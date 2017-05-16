VA Wildlife Management and Control sets up 'Snake ID Hotline'

Will TSoul make the finals on The Voice?

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control has been getting hundreds of texts and photographs of snakes for them to identify ever since they set up their 24-hour "Snake Identification Hotline."

The organization says the purpose is to save the lives of snakes and to stop the "senseless killings all over the state of Virginia."

You can reach the hotline at 804-617-7086.

