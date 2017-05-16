Kings Dominion to hold 2 job fairs for seasonal, part-time positions

Kings Dominion is hiring for several seasonal positions for the upcoming summer, as well as part-time positions.

Seasonal positions for the summer include lifeguard, food and beverage host, ride operator, merchandise, games associate, and more. The job fair will be held on Friday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The park's maintenance department is also hiring for seasonal and part-time positions, which include landscape techs, painters, mechanics, and more. The job fair will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested should apply online here before attending the job fair.

