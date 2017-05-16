Grieving family wants justice after man killed in officer-involved shooting in Richmond

A Richmond mother is making a desperate plea to police as she searches for answers into her son's death.

A police officer's bullet killed 29-year-old Jaison Fitzgerald. Officers say it happened after a traffic stop Monday evening.

Fitzgerald’s mother can barely keep calm. She's battling a whirlwind of emotions due to the reality that's starting to sink in....that she will never see her son again.

"I don't know what to say, because it's hard for me to say anything. Only thing I know is my son is gone,” said Mary Artis.

Gone because a police officer pulled the trigger.

"I just want justice, because them people killed my son,” she added.

Jaison Fitzgerald was a father of seven. He’s described as a gentle person who loved his family. His mother says Jaison was having problems at home where he lived with his wife.

"She told him to come home, because he got a APB. That’s what I heard,” Artis said.

Police say Fitzgerald tried to kill a female companion's relative on Monday afternoon. Later that evening, they spotted him outside of his sister's home on Lynhaven Avenue. An officer approached his car and eventually opened fire.

"We’re currently in the early stages of our investigation,” said Chief Alfred Durham, adding it’s too early to determine if the shooting was justified.

Investigators found a gun at the scene.

Still, a grieving family questions if Fitzgerald's actions warranted him losing his life.

"They didn't have to shoot my nephew like that. They didn't have to kill him like that. And then they threw him on the ground, after they knew they killed him, out the car,” his aunt Marie Fitzgerald said.

"They pulled my son out the car, slammed him on the ground, he was already dead. He was stiff as a bone…I want Richmond Police to contact me…All I want Richmond Police to do is they need to own up to what they did,” Artis added.

The officer involved in this shooting has been with the department for two years. He's currently on administrative leave with pay.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12