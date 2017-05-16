Family members ID man who died after officer-involved shooting in Richmond

Police say they are in the early stages of an officer-involved shooting in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)

Family sources have told NBC12 that the man who died after a police-involved shooting is Jaison Fitzgerald.

Police say on Monday they were searching for a man who attempted to shoot another man earlier in the day. Around 6 p.m., police say they located the suspect in a car on Lynhaven Avenue.

"At some point, the officer got out of the vehicle and there was a gunshot fired," Chief Alfred Durham said in a news conference Monday night.

Durham said police were in the early stages of their investigation and that the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.

NBC12 is following this developing story and will have more information on air at 5 and 6.

