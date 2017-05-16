Dunkin' Donuts to offer free sample of Frozen Dunkin' Coffee

Will TSoul make the finals on The Voice?

Participating Dunkin' Donuts stores in the Richmond area are offering customers a free sample of their Frozen Dunkin' Coffee on Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company has described their Frozen Dunkin' Coffee as a "sweet and creamy beverage sure to keep guests refreshed and energized any time of day."

“This is the frozen beverage for people who love Dunkin’ Donuts’ coffee,” said Katie Metts, Dunkin’ Donuts Field Marketing Manager. “We’ve captured the same coffee taste and quality that millions of Dunkin’ Donuts guests enjoy each day, and blended it frozen.”

Customers can add any Dunkin' Donuts flavor swirl or flavor shot, as well as any cream or milk of their choice.

The drink has been on Dunkin' Donuts menu since May 1.

