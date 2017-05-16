4-year-old dies after shooting self at home of Stafford deputy

A four-year-old is dead after shooting himself with a gun on Monday at an Orange County child care facility.

Investigators say he got ahold of the gun at the home, located off of Mine Run Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Crews attempted to save his life, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the child care facility is the home of a Stafford County Deputy Sheriff, who was not at home at the time of the incident.

The firearm involved in the shooting was not a service weapon, according to Orange County deputies.

Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators are investigating the incident, and an autopsy was conducted.

