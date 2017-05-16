13-year-old boy facing charges for attempted robbery in Chesterfield

A 13-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after an attempted robbery that happened in Chesterfield Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 3500 block of Meadowdale Boulevard in the Crystal Lakes Townhomes around 1 p.m.

According to police, the victim said he came home and found a 13-year-old boy, who was armed with what appeared to be a handgun, inside his home.

The victim determined the boy had a BB gun and began to fight with the suspect. The victim was able to restrain the suspect until police arrived.

The 13-year-old was taken to juvenile intake.

