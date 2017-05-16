9-year-old boy thanks police officers in the U.S. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

9-year-old boy thanks police officers in the U.S.

By Megan Woo, Digital
ALEXANDRIA, VA (WWBT) -

A 9-year-old boy has made it his mission to thank each police officer in the United States.

His message is: "I DONUT need a reason to thank cops."

Tyler Carach is from Florida, but he is in Virginia for National Police Week and made a stop at the Alexandria Police Department.

He took a tour of the headquarters, took part in roll call, spent time in the CSI Division, and of course, enjoyed a few donuts with the men in blue.

