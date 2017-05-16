New traffic pattern driving Hanover drivers crazy

NBC12 checked with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) after many drivers in Hanover complained that the new traffic pattern changes at Bell Creek Road and Mechanicsville Turnpike have not made the commute any easier.

They say crossing or turning on Mechanicsville Turnpike is still just as slow as before the construction because the traffic light is still too short for drivers to turn.

VDOT sent us this response:

The Bell Creek Road realignment was recently completed early Tuesday morning. Traffic engineers are on-site monitoring and making adjustments to the traffic signals as needed. The project continues to progress and the full benefits will be experienced once all construction is complete.

What’s coming up next is capacity improvements. Drivers along Route 360 will soon have an additional travel lane in each direction.

VDOT crews started shifting "traffic to the new Bell Creek Road alignment at Mechanicsville Turnpike" last week, according to a press release.

Crews are working to connect the northern and southern portions of Bell Creek Road at Mechanicsville Turnpike. Right now, the southern part of Bell Creek Road connects to Sandy Lane.

Crews will then remove the intersection at Sandy Lane and build a concrete median dividing Mechanicsville Turnpike. VDOT officials say Sandy Lane will still be accessible from Mechanicsville Turnpike west.

