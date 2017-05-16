Pedestrian killed after being hit by pickup truck in Chesterfield

A man has died in Chesterfield after being hit by a pickup truck, according to police.

Officers say the man was crossing the street in the 7100 block of Hull Street Road when a 2011 Toyota Tundra struck him. This happened around 10:49 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of the Tundra stayed at the scene and was not injured.

The victim was transported to Chippenham Hospital, where he later died. His name is being withheld until officers notify his family.

Police are still investigating the crash.

