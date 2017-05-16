Pedestrian identified after being killed by pickup truck in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police have identified the man who was killed by a pickup truck.

Officers say the man, identified as 54-year-old Robert L. Verstreate Jr., was crossing the street in the 7100 block of Hull Street Road when a 2011 Toyota Tundra struck him. This happened around 10:49 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of the Tundra stayed at the scene and was not injured.

Verstreate Jr. was transported to Chippenham Hospital, where he later died.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12