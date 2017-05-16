Pedestrian identified after being killed by pickup truck in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police have identified the man who was killed by a pickup truck.More >>
A 13-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after an attempted robbery that happened in Chesterfield Saturday afternoon.More >>
Chesterfield police have arrested two people in connection with a car larceny that happened early Monday morning.More >>
Chesterfield police officers were on the scene of Dorsey Road, near Kingsland Road, Sunday night due to a Hazmat situation that appeared to be drug-related.More >>
If you are a busy parent, looking for a job that mirrors your kids' schedules, Chesterfield Schools may have an opportunity for you.More >>
