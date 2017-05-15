Richmond City Council passes budget, amendment for oversight on - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond City Council passes budget, amendment for oversight on spending

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond City Council has passed a budget proposal, including 32 funding ordinances and an amendment that would give the council more oversight on city spending.

The council grouped the ordinances together and voted to pass the budget on Monday.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called the amendment for more oversight on city spending dangerous to public safety. After the amendment passed, he released the following statement:

Tonight’s vote takes micromanaging to a new level.  It will make city government less efficient and make it harder to deliver the services our residents deserve.

I’m disappointed Council did not even consider my proposal to increase transparency without gumming up City Hall.

There is a reason no other locality in the Commonwealth of Virginia follows this type of budgeting practice – it’s bad policy.

Richmond deserved better tonight.

