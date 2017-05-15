Richmond City Council passes budget, amendment for oversight on spending

The Richmond City Council has passed a budget proposal, including 32 funding ordinances and an amendment that would give the council more oversight on city spending.

The council grouped the ordinances together and voted to pass the budget on Monday.

#rvacouncil member @ParkerCAgelasto motions to group all funding ordinances together. Jones seconds. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) May 15, 2017

#rvacouncil moves ordinance to appropriate RPS funds to top of agenda. Discussing what RPS funding approval + postponing other funding means — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) May 15, 2017

Motion passes; all 32 funding ordinances will be considered as a block. (Could be a very long night). RPS funding must be passed tonight. https://t.co/zKo7p0omSy — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) May 15, 2017

Reva comments on RPD involved shooting during #rvacouncil wishing Stoney was here but "he might be in my district at a shooting w the chief" — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) May 15, 2017

#rvacouncil passes all budget related ordinances, including amendment to add Council "oversight" to Mayor's interdepartmental $$ transfers. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) May 15, 2017

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called the amendment for more oversight on city spending dangerous to public safety. After the amendment passed, he released the following statement:

Tonight’s vote takes micromanaging to a new level. It will make city government less efficient and make it harder to deliver the services our residents deserve. I’m disappointed Council did not even consider my proposal to increase transparency without gumming up City Hall. There is a reason no other locality in the Commonwealth of Virginia follows this type of budgeting practice – it’s bad policy. Richmond deserved better tonight.

