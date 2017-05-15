Police: attempted murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in South Richmond

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot by a police officer on Monday.

Police say they received a call for a shooting from the 1300 block of Armfield Road. While investigating, they were able to identify a vehicle that the suspect left the scene in.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the vehicle was spotted in the 3800 block of Lynhaven Avenue. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, and during the traffic stop, the suspect was shot by the police officer. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The officer, who is a two-year veteran with the police department, has been placed on administrative leave.

The police chief says they are still conducting a preliminary investigation into the shooting, canvasing the scene for evidence and speaking with witnesses.

Brent Solomon is getting more details for NBC12 News at 11.

