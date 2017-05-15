Police: attempted murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in South Richmond

One man is dead and a police officer is on desk duty following a traffic stop that ended in a scuffle on Richmond's Southside.

It happened on Lynhaven Avenue near Jeff Davis Highway Monday evening. Now Richmond's police chief wants to get to the bottom of exactly what happened - as the community demands answers.

"As you look over your shoulder, what do you see right now?" NBC 12 asked Cassandra Allen.

"I see the police are here. I see a community trying to figure out what's going on," she said.

Allen didn't know what was happening outside her front door until her 8-year-old granddaughter said:

"’Nana, I heard some shooting and the police officers are out here,’" Allen recalled.

Police say they were on the hunt for a man who was involved in an attempted shooting earlier Monday. Just after 6 p.m., they say they located the suspect in a car on Lynhaven Avenue.

"Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. At some point, the officer got out of the vehicle and there was a gun shot fired. Again, we are in the early stages," said Chief Alfred Durham.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and that's where he died. As police investigate, neighbors also want answers.

"Don't they supposed to tase you first or do something? Why pull your weapon out?" asked Sheenia Carlyle.

"The police are going to do their job, do your job to the fullest. If we have people that's not doing what they're supposed to be doing, apprehend them," Allen added.

This makes the second officer-involved shooting in Richmond in as many days. Both remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12