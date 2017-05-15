Police arrest suspect in Midlothian Village double homicide

Richmond Police say they have arrested a man after two people were killed at the Midlothian Village apartments last month.

Police have charged 21-year-old Jarmaine T. Free with two counts of murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was already in custody for an unrelated charge.

Free is accused of shooting Kejuan L. Goode, 18, and Terrell D. Thomas, 20, on April 8. The two victims died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12