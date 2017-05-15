Sources: Lawyer for Alexander Hill files motion to change venue

A man accused of killing four family members in Petersburg during Easter weekend of 2014 has filed a motion for a change in venue, according to sources.More >>
Interim Petersburg Police Chief William Rohde is headed back to retirement and will step down on May 15.More >>
A rail car in Hopewell caught on fire on Saturday afternoon, and a firefighter was injured.More >>
Petersburg has hired a new Fire Department chief, and it's not the interim chief, according to sources.More >>
A man has died in hospital after he was shot several times early Thursday morning, according to Petersburg police.More >>
