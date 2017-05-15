Sources: Lawyer for Alexander Hill files motion to change venue

A man accused of killing four family members in Petersburg during Easter weekend of 2014 has filed a motion for a change in venue, according to sources.

The trial of Alexander Roosevelt Hill, Jr. was delayed until September. His lawyers will argue for the change in venue, along with other motions, on May 25.

Hill, Jr. faces murder charges for the deaths of Pauline Wilkins, her daughter Vicki Chavis Ansar, along with granddaughter Tanique Davis and great-grandson Delvari Chavis, 2. All four were found dead in a burning home along Harding Street on Apr. 19, 2014.

After the murders, Hill disappeared for a year. He was interviewed by a Buffalo, New York television station, in disguise, where he was getting assistance from a soup kitchen.

He was quickly arrested and returned to Virginia after investigators proved he was Alexander Hill Jr.

