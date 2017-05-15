2 people killed in head-on collision in Buckingham

Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Buckingham on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Route 15, near Willis Mountain Plant Lane in Dillwyn.

Police say a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am was heading south on Route 15 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a dump truck that was heading northbound head-on.

The dump truck tried to avoid the oncoming Pontiac, but the two vehicles collided, and the dump truck ran off the left side of the highway, went through a guardrail, overturned, and hit a tree.

The driver of the Pontiac, 49-year-old Deborah A. Stearnes, of Dillwyn, and the driver of the dump truck, 61-year-old Thomas C. Mason Jr., of Disputanta, both died at the scene.

Police say Stearnes was not wearing a seatbelt, while Mason was wearing one.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

