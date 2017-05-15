RPS to host meetings for public's input on impending superintend - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RPS to host meetings for public's input on impending superintendent search

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Public Schools will be hosting a series of meetings to get the public's input on the impending superintendent search. 

"School Board members are committed to leading a transparent process and will offer updates along with several opportunities for community input," school officials said in an email.

Meetings:

  • May 16, 2017 - Huguenot High School  - 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
  • May 18, 2017 - Oak Grove - 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
  • May 23, 2017 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School - 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
  • May 25, 2017 - Richmond Community - 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

