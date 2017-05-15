RPS to host meetings for public's input on impending superintendent search

Richmond Public Schools will be hosting a series of meetings to get the public's input on the impending superintendent search.

"School Board members are committed to leading a transparent process and will offer updates along with several opportunities for community input," school officials said in an email.

Meetings:

May 16, 2017 - Huguenot High School - 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

May 18, 2017 - Oak Grove - 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

May 23, 2017 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School - 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

May 25, 2017 - Richmond Community - 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12