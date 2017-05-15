SPECIAL REPORT: Man given one week to live, receives new liver

It was a gift that came as the clock seemed to be winding down.



"I was on the transplant list 41 days, there would not have been a day 42, that's how sick I was," Weldon Bradshaw.

For Bradshaw, the fight started in 2009 -- he was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a liver disease. The coach and teacher at the Collegiate School continued to push through even as his health started to decline.

"I chose to look at it as the symptoms were getting more intense, tomorrow will be better, tomorrow will be better," said Bradshaw.

Doctors at VCU Medical Center told Bradshaw, that a liver transplant was the only option for his survival. He remained strong, not telling his athletes and many around him.

On 12News at 5 on Monday, Jasmine Turner has Bradshaw's story about how a life-saving liver came when he just a week away from dying and how his survival has given him a new-found purpose.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12