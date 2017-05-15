Chesterfield Schools to hold job fair in searching for bus drivers

If you are a busy parent, looking for a job that mirrors your kids' schedules, Chesterfield Schools may have an opportunity for you.

The district is holding a job fair to search for school bus drivers.

The fair is happening on Tuesday at the Meadowdale Library on Meadowdale Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be two more job fairs on June 19 and July 20.

