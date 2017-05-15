Chesterfield Schools to hold job fair in searching for bus drivers

Chesterfield police have arrested two people in connection with a car larceny that happened early Monday morning.More >>
If you are a busy parent, looking for a job that mirrors your kids' schedules, Chesterfield Schools may have an opportunity for you.More >>
Drivers can see delays on I-95 South in Chesterfield after a multi-vehicle accident.More >>
Chesterfield police officers were on the scene of Dorsey Road, near Kingsland Road, Sunday night due to a Hazmat situation that appeared to be drug-related.More >>
Police are investigating, after they say a person was stabbed in North Chesterfield. Officers say they got a call from the victim around 12:40 Saturday afternoon, the 2700 block of Goolsby Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say there's no threat to the public, although they couldn't elaborate. If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.More >>
