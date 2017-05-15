Man arrested in Henrico larceny

Henrico police have arrested a man involved in a larceny that happened at a store in the county's Northside.

Officers responded to a store in the 7900 block of Brook Road on April 19. Employees told police that a man went into the store under the disguise of being a vendor there to swap out merchandise.

John Linwood Armstrong Jr, 48, was charged with grand larceny.

Police also say he was involved in a similar offense that happened on April 12 in the 500 block of East Laburnum Avenue. In that incident, he was charged with grand larceny and possession of cigarettes with the intent to distribute.

