TSoul eliminated during semifinals on 'The Voice'

TSoul was eliminated on "The Voice" Tuesday.

The Northumberland native sang Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way" during the semifinal round on Monday. He did not earn enough votes to perform on Tuesday for a chance to move on from the Top 8 to the Top 4.

"To all the TSouldiers in Richmond and all over Virginia, I hope everybody's going well, and I want y'all to know that I'm in good spirits," said TSoul in an interview with NBC12 before Tuesday's results.

When asked how he felt about possibly needing to sing again on Tuesday, TSoul replied, "Any time we're on that stage, I'm excited...I'm excited any time I get to sing anywhere! It's just the biggest blessing ever."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12