Drivers can see delays on I-95 South in Chesterfield after a multi-vehicle accident.

The south right lane was closed earlier but has since reopened.

This happened near West Hundred Road, and the backups are stretching back to Route 288.

The off ramp narrows.

Click here to see Candice Smith's Facebook Live.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12