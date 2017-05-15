2 men arrested in connection with larceny from car in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police have arrested two people in connection with a larceny from a car that happened early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 10600 block of Sunne Court around 3:11 a.m. and saw two men going into people's cars. This happened in the Sunnybrook neighborhood.

Police say a man called police after he found a purse in his trash can. He was taking out his trash at the time.

Officers found one of the suspects walking around the neighborhood. The other suspect ran away but came back. Both men are in custody, and police found they had money on them.

There is no word yet on their charges.

