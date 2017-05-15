Mentioned on air: May 15 - May 22

Dozens of demonstrators in Charlottesville were marching with torches, protesting plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue.More >>
Dozens of demonstrators in Charlottesville were marching with torches, protesting plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue.More >>
Chesterfield police officers were on the scene of Dorsey Road, near Kingsland Road, Sunday night due to a Hazmat situation that appeared to be drug-related.More >>
Chesterfield police officers were on the scene of Dorsey Road, near Kingsland Road, Sunday night due to a Hazmat situation that appeared to be drug-related.More >>
Driving the speed limit isn't just lawful. It could save you money.More >>
Driving the speed limit isn't just lawful. It could save you money.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the two women shot and killed while driving along I-95 North in Richmond.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the two women shot and killed while driving along I-95 North in Richmond.More >>
The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is in the middle of a suspicious death investigation after a woman's body was discovered in a home on Mother's Day.More >>
The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is in the middle of a suspicious death investigation after a woman's body was discovered in a home on Mother's Day.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
South Carolina State graduate Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.More >>
South Carolina State graduate Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.More >>
The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.More >>
The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.More >>