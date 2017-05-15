Police: Hazmat scene in Chesterfield appears to be 'drug-related - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Hazmat scene in Chesterfield appears to be 'drug-related'

By Megan Woo, Digital
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police officers were on the scene of Dorsey Road, near Kingsland Road, Sunday night due to a Hazmat situation that appeared to be drug-related.

This happened near the Defense Supply Center. Several NBC12 viewers called and emailed asking what was going on.

The scene cleared up early Monday morning.

In the past, whenever police have called Hazmat to a drug-related scene, it is usually to test to see if there was a meth or drug lab on the property. There is currently no word if that was the case in this incident.

