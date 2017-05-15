Woman's body discovered in Amelia home on Mother's Day; death investigation underway

Dozens of demonstrators in Charlottesville were marching with torches, protesting plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue.More >>
The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is in the middle of a suspicious death investigation after a woman's body was discovered in a home on Mother's Day.More >>
Virginia State Police have now issued an Amber Alert for a girl who went missing from Hampton on April 30. Hampton Police now believe 8-month-old Chloe Johnson was abducted and is "in extreme danger."More >>
Virginia State Police say a woman has died, after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-64 on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Police say Joshua Franklin, 23, and Ginger Apollo, 33, are charged with multiple counts of burglary, attempted burglary, grand larceny, and other related charges.More >>
