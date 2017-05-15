Woman's body discovered in Amelia home on Mother's Day; death investigation underway

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is in the middle of a suspicious death investigation after a woman's body was discovered in a home on Mother's Day.

Deputies found a 64-year-old woman, not breathing on Richmond Road, near Jennings Lane, around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police have not yet released the woman's identity.

Anyone who knows anything that may help the sheriff's office in this investigation is asked to call Amelia Crime Solvers at 561-5200.

