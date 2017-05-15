Woman charged with first-degree murder in Amelia

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman and charged her with first-degree murder in a death investigation after another woman's body was discovered in a home on Sunday.

Officers found a 64-year-old woman, not breathing on Richmond Road, near Jennings Lane, around 11 a.m. Sunday. Her name has not yet been released.

Deputies have arrested Shannon M. Chaney, 29. She is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail, and her court date is on Monday, May 15.

Anyone who knows anything that may help the sheriff's office in this investigation is asked to call Amelia Crime Solvers at 561-5200.

