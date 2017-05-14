Redskins 2017 training camp dates announced

The dates were announced for the Redskins' fifth training camp in Richmond.

The training camp opener is July 27th and the finale is August 13th. The team will hold practices over 13 days. Most will follow the same pattern of the last few summers. The team will hold a walk-thru at 10:35 AM and then a full practice at 3:00.

Fan Appreciation day is slated for August 5th. That is one of three days this summer where the Redskins will hold only one practice at 1:30.

The Richmond Times Dispatch first reported the schedule and the dates and times were confirmed to NBC12 by the Redskins.