Spiders Pugh and Hynes honored as 1st team All-Americans

Seniors Brendan Hynes and Benny Pugh became the first two players in program history to earn First Team All-American accolades.

Pugh led the country all season long in goals against average (6.10) and save percentage (.661). He played a career-high 924:40 in goal, limiting his opponents to just 94 goals and racking up a program record of 183 saves, which ranked in the top-15 nationally.

The Powhatan, Va. native finished with 568 career saves, only the third active player to reach 500 career saves.

Hynes led the country in caused turnovers with 50, while ranking in the top-40 in the country in ground balls (74). His caused turnovers set a new program record and he was the only player in the country with four or more games of 5+ caused turnovers.

The Mahopac, N.Y. native finished just five caused turnovers short of the NCAA career record and is one of only two players ever to reach 150 career CTs.