Police: Suspect used bomb threat in Hopewell robbery attempt

Hopewell Police are searching for a man, who they say tried to rob a Hardee's Restaurant, while claiming he had a bomb.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, at the Hardee's located at 2915 Oaklawn Boulevard.

When officers got on scene, a cashier told them that the man entered the business, then stated he had a bomb, claiming he was going to blow up the restaurant.

He then demanded money from the cashier.

Police say the cashier was unable to open the cash register drawer, so the man fled the area on foot without getting any money.

We're told no one was hurt during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a 24 to 28-year-old man, who's about 6 feet tall, with patchy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a purple zip-up hoodie with khaki shorts.

Police urge anyone with information on this incident to call Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

