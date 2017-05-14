Deadly fire investigation underway in Sussex County - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Deadly fire investigation underway in Sussex County

By Heather Riekers, Producer
SUSSEX, VA (WWBT) -

Emergency crews in Sussex County are investigating a fire that left one person dead.

We're told the flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, at a home in the 2600 block of Grizzard Road.

The fire has since been marked under control.

Investigators say they are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

The victim's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office to be identified.

  • AMBER ALERT: Car of Virginia mother, baby found; both still missing

    Virginia State Police have now issued an Amber Alert for a girl who went missing from Hampton on April 30. Hampton Police now believe 8-month-old Chloe Johnson was abducted and is "in extreme danger."

    Emergency crews in Sussex County are investigating a fire that left one person dead. We're told the flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, at a home in the 2600 block of Grizzard Road. The fire has since been marked under control. Investigators say they are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire. The victim's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office to be identified.

    2 killed in I-95 shooting

    State police investigating after 2 people are shot and killed along I-95 North in Richmond. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. near the I-64 split. Police say a 2017 Nissan was driving along I-95 North when a newer model white four door sedan pulled up next to the car and fired multiple shots. Anyone you know anything about this incident is asking to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445.

