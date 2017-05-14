Deadly fire investigation underway in Sussex County

Emergency crews in Sussex County are investigating a fire that left one person dead.

We're told the flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, at a home in the 2600 block of Grizzard Road.

The fire has since been marked under control.

Investigators say they are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

The victim's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office to be identified.

